© Instagram / Jonah Hill





Jonah Hill revealed that he is finishing the script of the new film





Actor and now director Jonah Hill posted a new post on Instagram, in which he revealed that he is now finishing the script for his new project.

«2.5 weeks of rework and I can finally announce my next directing project. The smile [pictured] is forced because I have not slept and may have coffee poisoning. Love and respect for all legends with big hearts, «Hill wrote.

Recall that in 2018, Jonah Hill made his debut with the painting «Mid 90s». Its production was taken over by studio A24, and as a result, the tape earned $ 9.3 million at the international box office with a budget of 1.7 million.

The film also entered the program of the Toronto Film Festival and was screened out of competition at the Berlin Film Festival.

Any details of Hill's second project are still unknown, but it won't be long before the first details.