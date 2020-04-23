© Instagram / Juice WRLD





Juice WRLD was a joyful and loving guy, as his girlfriend says. This video is the proof!





Juice WRLD lived for just 21 years before leaving this Earth; nevertheless, he left two great albums filled with lyrics written by him. Even though the topic of suicide is often seen in Jarad Anthony Higgins' (real name of Juice WRLD) songs, he died because of drug intoxication.

The rapper's girlfriend, Ally Lotti, told in the interview after his death that he loved every of his fans and wished them to be able to transform anything negative into positive. He collaborated with many singers including XXXTentacion and Lil Uzi Vert.

Juice WRLD and XXXTentacion created songs «Where did you go» and «Pulse» together. The work with hip hop singer Lil Uzi Vert gave birth to their song «Wasted». However, probably the most popular song by Juice WRLD is «Lucid Dreams».

In the fresh video shared by his fans on Instagram, Juice WRLD is joyfully singing his song «Wishing Well» while playing with a large colorful flower above his head. He used to be a really optimistic person!