Juice WRLD impressed everyone with his skateboarding skills. Watch the video!

Juice WRLD impressed everyone with his skateboarding skills.





These days, Juice WRLD's fans has shared a cute video of the rapper skateboarding. Just take a look at how professionally he can do this!

Juice WRLD had a very short life but he had a great talent to write great songs with deep lyrics. Some of his most popular songs are «Lucid dreams» and «Robbery». The rapper collaborated with XXXTentacion. So, now we can enjoy their common projects «Sad» and «Where Did You Go?»

During his career, Juice WRLD released two albums - «Goodbye & Good Riddance» (2018) and «Death Race for Love» (2019). Despite being a professional singer for a too short period of time, Juice WRLD has become so popular among his fans that they have created various wallpapers with the image of the singer.

In this video, you can see not only Juice WRLD's skills to skateboard but also his joyful and friendly nature. His fans miss him a lot but he will never be back. The rapper's songs will live forever, though! Song «Robbery by Juice WRLD is called a masterpiece!