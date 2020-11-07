© Instagram / Julia Roberts





Julia Roberts said what might happen if the USA elects the wrong president





Julia Roberts has shared the prognosis of what the country might be like if it has the wrong president. How can this be avoided?

Julia Roberts is known for great filmography but her most prominent image is the one of a former prostitute in the 1990 romantic film «Pretty Woman» in which Richard Gere played Edward, an entrepreneur who falls in love with the woman and changes her life. In the 2001 comedy series «Ocean's», the actress co-starred such famous actors as George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Rusty Ryan and Matt Damon. Julia Roberts has got three children with her second husband, Daniel Moder. Her 15-year old daughter, Hazel Moder, followed her mother's steps and proved to be a talented actress.

Julia Roberts has left a political message on her official Instagram page in which she encouraged each American to vote. The celebrity quotes Bruce Springsteen's words that her said on Sirius Radio Show about what might happen if the country chooses the wrong president. The consequences may be really upsetting. It's obvious that Roberts supports Joe Biden like many of her followers do. One of them says in his comment, «United we stand, divided we fall». That's true.

It is wonderful to return to the past and see Julia Roberts young again. In the following interview, the actress is sitting with her co-stars in the 1988 film «Mystic Pizza» on the same sofa and discussing her role in the movie.