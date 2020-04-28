© Instagram / Julianne Hough





Julianne Hough has made her contribution into the fight against the coronavirus! Watch the cartoon!





These days, Ben Barnes was seen in the company of Julianne Hough, while her husband Brooks Laich is self-isolating in Idaho. There have been rumors that their marriage is suffering a crisis; nevertheless, Hough doesn't seem to be willing to work it out. Her relationship with professional dancer, Ryan John, also finished after almost three years of dating.

The former judge of the show «America's Got Talent» in 2019 has a talented brother, dancer Derek Hough. He has become prominent for his participation in the show «Dancing with the Stars» in 2017. Julianne Hough has become the part of the «Rooms To Go» company that provides high-quality furniture to serious people.

In her fresh post on Instagram, Julianne Hough has informed that she lent her name and her animated face to provide Bell Canvas masks to Feeding America. Doing so, the celebrity demonstrates her desire to be the part of the battle against COVID-19. They have already sent 25,000 masks.

Julianne Hough also mentions the rules of the effective way of wearing a mask including the necessity to wear it every time you get in public, not touching your mask and face, disposing your mask regularly and washing your hands.