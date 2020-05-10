© Instagram / Julianne Hough





Julianne Hough presented a new house to her mother on Mother's Day! What an amazing daughter!





Julianne Hough has shared a very sensitive video on her Instagram page. It shows the happiness of her mother with her gift on Mother's Day – a house from Julianne!

Hough has been married to professional hockey player Brooks Laich since 2017 but many people are worried about their marriage. They seldom spend time together or post their common pics on social networks. Julianne Hough is not only a professional dancer but also an actress.

One of her earliest films is the 2011 musical movie «Footloose» in which she played Ariel, a dancer. By the way, Jules' brother, Derek Hough, is a professional dancer too, just like his sister.

In the video Jules has shared on Instagram, her mother looks very happy with her new house. She's watching it all around and is hugging the thick tree growing near the house. In Jules' caption to the video, you can read, «My Mother has given given given..... its now her time to receive. Happy Mother's Day Momma!»

Julianne Hough is a really kind and generous person and she surrounds herself with a community that makes her «feel like magic».