Julianne Hough, the “Footloose” star, invites everyone to attend her live classes
© Instagram / Julianne Hough

Julianne Hough, the “Footloose” star, invites everyone to attend her live classes


News author: Linda Davis
2020-05-17 19:59:13

Julianne Hough encourages her readers on Instagram to join her Kinrgy classes if they want to move and feel free inside their own bodies.

Julianne Hough has been married to ex-hockey player Brooks Laich for three years but their marriage seems to be far from perfect. They see each other seldom due to work and haven't got children yet, maybe due to endometriosis the dancer was diagnosed with. Jules is not just a dancer but is also known for her actress activity. One of her first films was «Footloose» in 2011.

Julianne Hough
© Instagram / Julianne Hough

In her recent post on Instagram, Julianne Hough has shared a highly positive video in which she expresses her gratitude for love and hope for humanity, for people coming together in these times of uncertainty. She invited everyone who wants «to move, express and shift their perspective and energy» to join her in her Kinrgy classes. Julianne Hough encourages people to give themselves the time and space to be themselves and feel freedom within their bodies. All you need to do is to go to kinrgy.com and register.


One of Julianne Hough's readers on Twitter declared that she supports people talking about endometriosis; however, she doesn't like Hough's energy theories on healing endometriosis. Well, it is up to everyone to decide what is good for them.

  TOP

Farrah Abraham starred in her daughter's TikTok video. Look at what the ladies are doing! Farrah Abraham starred in her daughter's TikTok video. Look at what the ladies are doing!
Jared Padalecki's co-star Jensen Ackles made stunning revelation for his wife Jared Padalecki's co-star Jensen Ackles made stunning revelation for his wife
Joe Jonas will perform with his band “Jonas Brothers” on Monday Joe Jonas will perform with his band “Jonas Brothers” on Monday
Madonna violated the rule of social distancing! She must be more cautious at her age! Madonna violated the rule of social distancing! She must be more cautious at her age!
Pregnant lyrics? Nicki Minaj surprised fans with weird behavior Pregnant lyrics? Nicki Minaj surprised fans with weird behavior
Eva Mendes' children won! The “2 Fast 2 Furious” star is all painted! Eva Mendes' children won! The “2 Fast 2 Furious” star is all painted!
Alex Trebek, the “Jeopardy!” host: “All good things must come to an end” Alex Trebek, the “Jeopardy!” host: “All good things must come to an end”
Demi Moore, ex-wife of Bruce Willis, hunted for morel mushrooms! Let's learn the details! Demi Moore, ex-wife of Bruce Willis, hunted for morel mushrooms! Let's learn the details!
Kate Hudson, Goldie Hawn's daughter, gives an opportunity to win $5,000! Kate Hudson, Goldie Hawn's daughter, gives an opportunity to win $5,000!
Shemar Moore, the “Criminal Minds” star, presents his new movie. Check it out! Shemar Moore, the “Criminal Minds” star, presents his new movie. Check it out!
Caitlyn Jenner, ex-husband of Kris Jenner, organized a live meeting with her fans Caitlyn Jenner, ex-husband of Kris Jenner, organized a live meeting with her fans
Sofia Richie showed her face closely. She looks just like her dad! Sofia Richie showed her face closely. She looks just like her dad!
John Travolta showed the women he appreciates most of all in his life. Guess who they are! John Travolta showed the women he appreciates most of all in his life. Guess who they are!
Miley Cyrus got a very famous young guest during rehearsals in Australia Miley Cyrus got a very famous young guest during rehearsals in Australia
Fans recognized this song of Charlie Puth as the biggest sensation Fans recognized this song of Charlie Puth as the biggest sensation
Zac Efron went to one of the most marvelous places of the world! What a view! Zac Efron went to one of the most marvelous places of the world! What a view!
“Black Panther” star Michael B Jordan presented new ad of Coach “Black Panther” star Michael B Jordan presented new ad of Coach
Shakira presented the certifications for her song “Me gusta” with Anuel AA Shakira presented the certifications for her song “Me gusta” with Anuel AA
Zazie Beetz will star in movie “Shelter”. Everyone can't wait to see her! Zazie Beetz will star in movie “Shelter”. Everyone can't wait to see her!
Karen Gillan was guesting program “A Little Late With Lilly Singh” where she showed her fighting skills! Karen Gillan was guesting program “A Little Late With Lilly Singh” where she showed her fighting skills!
Full of parasites: Gordon Ramsay stunned fans with this dish Full of parasites: Gordon Ramsay stunned fans with this dish