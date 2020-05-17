© Instagram / Julianne Hough





Julianne Hough, the “Footloose” star, invites everyone to attend her live classes





Julianne Hough encourages her readers on Instagram to join her Kinrgy classes if they want to move and feel free inside their own bodies.

Julianne Hough has been married to ex-hockey player Brooks Laich for three years but their marriage seems to be far from perfect. They see each other seldom due to work and haven't got children yet, maybe due to endometriosis the dancer was diagnosed with. Jules is not just a dancer but is also known for her actress activity. One of her first films was «Footloose» in 2011.

In her recent post on Instagram, Julianne Hough has shared a highly positive video in which she expresses her gratitude for love and hope for humanity, for people coming together in these times of uncertainty. She invited everyone who wants «to move, express and shift their perspective and energy» to join her in her Kinrgy classes. Julianne Hough encourages people to give themselves the time and space to be themselves and feel freedom within their bodies. All you need to do is to go to kinrgy.com and register.

One of Julianne Hough's readers on Twitter declared that she supports people talking about endometriosis; however, she doesn't like Hough's energy theories on healing endometriosis. Well, it is up to everyone to decide what is good for them.