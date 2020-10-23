© Instagram / Julianne Hough





Julianne Hough is doing an outdoor challenge. Watch the video right now!





Julianne Hough has showed her followers on Instagram the best place for getting grounded and feeling the nature. Check it out!

Julianne Hough has been married with Brooks Laich for three years already but the couple seems to be experiencing certain difficulties in their marriage. A relationship with a husband who is a professional ice hockey player may not be easy. Julianne Hough, just like her brother, Derek Hough, is known for being a professional dancer; however, she has dedicated her life to serving people and making them happier and healthier. The former «Dancing with the Stars» star has founded a company called «Kingry» and heals people through dance.

© Instagram / Julianne Hough





In her Instagram post, Hough has shown an episode of doing a challenge with Christine outside for feeling nature and getting grounded better. Julianne's followers love this video very much. They are sure she's a beautiful woman and an amazing person.

Julianne Hough has shared on YouTube that one of her best friends has created a new brand of clothes «Saskia». In her opinion, this is the most comfortable and stylish design she has tried on lately. The ladies were in high school together. Julianne is proud of her friend and is excited about her line of clothes.