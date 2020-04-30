 News > Jussie Smollett


Jussie Smollett donated over $30,000 to fight the coronavirus pandemic
© Instagram / Jussie Smollett

Jussie Smollett donated over $30,000 to fight the coronavirus pandemic


News author: Linda Davis
2020-04-30 15:17:48

Jussie Smollett is known for his role of Jamal Lyon in the 2015–2019 show «Empire» in which he co-starred Raven-Symoné. The actor has got a famous sister, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, known for her role in such television series as «On Our Own» (1994–1995). Stand-up comedian Dave Chappelle has a funny special about Jussie Smollett.

The star of the 1992 sports comedy drama movie «The Mighty Ducks» has a net worth of $1,000,000. From this money, Jussie Smollett donated $30,000 to fight the consequences of COVID-19. The finances were directed to supplying PPE in hospitals and emergency housing for women and children affected by domestic violence during the pandemic. Over 10,000 masks and care packets were supplied to different facilities.

A nurse at Harlem Hospital said that that Smollett donated them money quietly without posturing. Jussie cannot even imagine how much his money has helped them. He actually helps to protect the lives of people who are saving others' lives.

Americans are proud of Jussie Smollett saying that they can always count on him to take action. Some of them say they really don't deserve him at all. They are praying for Jussie and encourage him to keep doing what he's doing.

