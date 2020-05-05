© Instagram / Jussie Smollett





Jussie Smollett seems to be thinking about a new project!





Jussie Smollett is well-known for his role of Jamal Lyon in the 2015–2019 drama television series «Empire». Dave Chappelle discussed Jussie Smollett's meeting with a couple of strong men in the dark in one of his specials. The star has got a talented sister, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, who has become an actress and has starred on such television series, as «On Our Own» and «Eve's Bayou». Another sibling of Jussie Smollett is actor Jake Smollett.

Jussie Smollett portrayed Terry Hall in the 1992 sports comedy drama «The Mighty Ducks» and was even nominated for Young Artist Award for Outstanding Young Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture. The first season of series «Mighty Ducks» saw the world in 1996. The movie tells about the hockey team of half-human/half-duck players. Jussie Smollett's friend, Raven-Symoné, starred in «K.C. Undercover», and portrayed Olivia Lyon in two episodes of the «Empire» series.

These days, the fans of Jussie Smollett have shared an amazing photo of the celebrity. The actor seems to be thinking of something special. Maybe he is getting ready for a new project. In the photo, he looks a bit younger and thinner than he is in reality. His fans love him a lot and are asking to provide some new content.

Jussie Smollett hasn't posted anything on his Instagram lately. His fans confess that they miss him very much and pray for his well-being and health these days. Do you love this actor?