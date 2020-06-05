© Instagram / Justin Bieber





Justin Bieber supports anti-racist actions in the USA!





Justin Bieber has reported on his Instagram page that the murderer of George Floyd is being accused of the murder. What about the rest of officers?

Justin Bieber has been known as a pop-singer famous all over the world who has been the author of lyrics to his songs. The singer dated Selena Gomez for a while and the couple broke up in March 2018. Selena had deep wounds after their relationship and needed time to handle them. Justin, on the contrary, felt completely free and got engaged to Hailey Baldwin soon that very year. He has been married to Hailey Rhode Bieber since 2018 and seems to be happy with her, which can be seen from the official video to the song «Stuck with you». Bieber collaborated with Ariana Grande to create this beautiful song about quarantining.

Justin Bieber has announced on his Instagram that Derek Chauvin, the officer who strangled George Floyd with his knee, now «faces a charge of second-degree murder,» as reported by senator Klochubar. Bieber's readers are pleased with the news. One person commented, «Now let's hope they don't let them off the hook».

Justin Bieber has also shared a picture on his Twitter page saying, «All lives do not matter until black lives matter,» which means that he is deeply concerned with the lives of black people.