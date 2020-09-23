© Instagram / Justin Bieber





Justin Bieber surprised his fans with a new song. Watch the video right now!





Justin Bieber does not stop surprising everyone with his talent. This time he prepared a real gift for his fans!

Justin Bieber has expressed his gratitude to Colin Tilley who directed the official video to his new song «Holy». He shared a part of the video on his Instagram page and captioned it with the words: «Honored to make this with you». Colin Tilley answered in his comment saying that it was an incredible experience for him too.

Despite the fact that Justin Bieber has been married to American model Hailey Rhode Bieber since 2018, the couple doesn't think about children yet. The singer is completely devoted to his music career.

You can watch the official video to Justin Bieber's song «Holy» on YouTube. His fans are amazed with it and feel proud of their idol saying he has never disappointed them.