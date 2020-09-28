© Instagram / Justin Bieber





Justin Bieber has released a new song! It deserves Grammy!





Justin Bieber has recently made his fans happy by introducing another brand new song. Anyone who has heard it is more than amazed with it.

The singer is known to be romantic; however, some of his actions are hard to explain. Despite the several-year love relationship with Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber suddenly married Hailey Rhode Bieber. Nevertheless, it seems he really loves it, especially based on the musical video to the song «Stuck With You». Although Justin performs this song with Ariana Grande, his wife Hailey is present in the video.

© Instagram / Justin Bieber





In fact, Justin's new song «Holy» is the result of his collaboration with Chance The Rapper. On his official Instagram page, Justin Bieber thanked the singer «for all the amazing support for our new song HOLY this past week». Bieber's followers are sure the song deserves Grammy. They say now it's time to release the album.

These days, Justin Bieber expressed his gratitude to people for their love on «Holy». He said he and Chance The Rapper are partnering with Cash App to provide those in need with $250k. What a noble person Justin is!