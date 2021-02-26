© Instagram / Justin Bieber





Justin Bieber has a touching confession of love to Haley





26-year-old Justin Bieber often touchingly confesses his love to his wife, 24-year-old Hayley Bieber. The singer pleases the model with and without reason, dedicating songs and gentle posts to her on Instagram.

This time, the performer decided to publish a series of pictures of his young wife and write her another cute message on the social network. «I am not kidding. I can't believe that you are mine.

© Instagram / Justin Bieber





You are such a cheerful, compassionate, sweet, beautiful, confident, strong woman. I wouldn't be who I am today without you, «Bieber said.

Recall that the couple began dating in early 2018. In the summer, Justin proposed to Hailey. Celebrities signed a few months later, but a magnificent wedding was played only in September 2019.