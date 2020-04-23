 News > Justin Timberlake


Justin Timberlake, ex-member of “NSYNC” band, secretly signs his albums in the supermarket
© Instagram / Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake, ex-member of “NSYNC” band, secretly signs his albums in the supermarket


News author: Linda Davis
2020-04-23 12:35:17

Justin Timberlake was the member of «NSYNC» band from 1995 to 2002 before starting his solo career. Justin Bieber has tenor voice just like Timberlake, which makes them similar. He has also appeared in a number of films including computer-animated comedy «Trolls» (2016).

Before getting married with Jessica Biel, Timberlake was in a relationship with a few famous women including legendary Britney Spears (from early 1999 to March 2002). Justin collaborated with singer Chris Stapleton and created great song «Say Something». In this way, his net worth achieved $250 Million as of 2020.

These days, a cute video got onto one of Instagram fan pages. It features Justin Timberlake leaving his autographs in a few of his albums being sold in a supermarket. He does it secretly for no one to notice this. What a kind heart!

There is no doubt that Justin Timberlake received tremendous experience while being a part of «NSYNC» band, so he feels very grateful to this page of his life. The band also included JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick, and Lance Bass.

