© Instagram / Justin Timberlake





Amazing resemblance: Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel showed their twin dogs





American singer Justin Timberlake, known for his dusty romance with Britney Spears and Hollywood actress Jessica Biel delighted fans with two new shots where he and his wife posed with their twin dogs. And Justin who gave his voice to Branch in «Trolls» really looked great there!

One of the new pictures showed 38-year-old Jessica Biel holding a photo of a dog surprisingly similar to her. In the second shot, her husband, Justin Timberlake, was captured with his four-legged «twin.»

According to the caption, Jessica didn't know what day it was, but they just had found their twins and a few hairstyles for inspiration.

The two photos got millions of likes and thousands of comments. «No shade, but Justin is more of a minpin,» «I see why you and Justin are so good together... you are both hilarious,» «That is awesome and the laughter is very much needed! Thank you! Hope your family is staying healthy and safe!» «You guys crack me up,» fans wrote in awe.

Do you like the pics? How are you spending your time on quarantine?