© Instagram / Justin Timberlake





Justin Timberlake performs his new song in the place of death of a legendary American





These days, Justin Timberlake has performed the song «Better Days» at the Stax Museum of American Soul Music in Memphis, the place where Dr. Martin Luther King was killed in 1968.

Justin Timberlake has been singing for over a dozen of years, which is the reason why he was chosen to perform his new track «Better Days» for Biden's inauguration along with Ant Clemons. Katy Perry presebted her song 'Firework' with a real firework show. John Legend sang «Feeling Good» while playing a piano. Demi Lovato was also invited to the Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C. The singer covered classic song «Lovely Day». Bon Jovi also performed during Celebrating America making the program even more special.

It is true to say that song 'Better Days' was written specially for the new President's inauguration. Earlier, Justin Timberlake this track with Ant Clemons from the Stax Museum of American Soul Music in Memphis, Tennessee. The singer confesses it's not only his hometown, but it's also a home to Otis Redding's famous hits. Stax Museum is also a place where we lost Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Nevertheless, Timberlake felt this place suitable to celebrate this new administration.

It was great honor for Justin Timberlake to perform his new song at the celebration of the new President. He is sure there's a lot of work to do, but he's feeling hopeful for his country. Song «Better Days» is out now.