Justin Timberlake felt uneasy about his 2000s outfit





American singer Justin Timberlake felt uncomfortable with his 2000s outfit. The Daily Mail reports.

It is about the image of the performer at the 28th annual American Music Awards in 2001. At that time, Timberlake was in a relationship with singer Britney Spears, and they decided to use images in harmony with each other at the event.

The couple was captured in things made entirely of denim. So, the performer appeared on the carpet in a jacket, jeans, a T-shirt and a cowboy hat. Spears, in turn, wore a strapless maxi dress. Her image was complemented by a small bag.

According to Timberlake, the internet will never let him forget about this outfit. In The Hollywood Reporter's Songwriters Roundtable podcast, 40-year-old singer John Legend recalled the aforementioned celebrity outfits with the words: costumes of public figures, but the Internet remembers everything. «

