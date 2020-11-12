© Instagram / Kaley Cuoco





Kaley Cuoco has drastically changed her style. That's impressive!





Kaley Cuoco has shared a cute photo on her Instagram page showing her sitting in the office with business-styles costume on.

Kaley Cuoco is an excellent actress who can boast the net worth of around $55 million. Kaley Cuoco has been a wife twice with Ryan Sweeting as his first husband and Karl Cook as her current partner. The couple married in 2018. in between, the actress secretly dated Johnny Galecki. Her «The Big Bang Theory» co-star. Their relationship lasted for two years and came to an end in the end of 2009. however, the actors have remained on good terms. Kaley Cuoco has never had any love affairs with John Ritter who co-starred her in «8 Simple Rules» for many years. The actor died from an aortic dissection just before his 55th birthday.

These days, Kaley Cuoco has participated in the photo session for the Hollywood Reporter, a trusted resource for reviews, news, videos etc. The actress thanked Catherine Marie Thomas for costume design, as well as Jason Sica and Lori Hicks. In the photo, Kaley is wearing a stylish business red costume consisting from a jacket and loose pants. The star is wearing a pair of black shoes featuring metal decor on her feet.

Not long ago, Kaley Cuoco took part in the «Pilot Voice Challenge» starring Jimmy Fallon too. The guys take turns guessing which song lyrics. It's so interesting to observe how Kaley Cuoco makes right guesses!