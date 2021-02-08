© Instagram / Kanye West





Kanye West took his belongings out of their house with the Kardashians





The divorce of the star couple Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, which became known at the beginning of the year, is now in full swing.

Only recently it was reported that the couple only

preparing for the division of property, as West has already begun to take out his belongings. It is noted that he returned to Los Angeles from a family ranch in Wyoming, and lived for the past year to leave his wife.

So, according to the insiders of the portal Page Six, first of all, the artist took the most valuable thing out of the house, namely his impressive collection of sneakers - more than 500 pairs.

It is noteworthy that Kanye returned exactly while Kim with children and girlfriends went on vacation to the Turks and Caicos Islands, from where he posts

spicy shots.

It is worth noting that the couple did not officially announce their separation, as they are trying to develop a divorce plan that would satisfy all family members.

However, we recall that Kim Kardashian said that she would tell

on the reasons for the divorce from Kanye West in the final episodes of her family's legendary show Keeping Up with the Kardashians.