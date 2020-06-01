© Instagram / Karen Gillan





Karen Gillan, “Black lives matter”. What about all the other lives?





Karen Gillan has declared on her Instagram page that black lives are important; however, the statement has caused a big dispute among her followers.

Karen Gillan has perfectly played so many roles in different films and movies! However, the film that has really made her prominent was the fantasy adventure comedy «Jumanji». It actually involves two movies - 2017 «Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle» and 2019 «Jumanji: The Next Level». However, the two films differ from each other a lot. Watch both of them to compare!

In her Instagram post, Karen Gillan has left just three words «Black lives matter». As a result, her message has caused a number of negative reactions. Most of her followers are sure that all lives matter, not only black lives. However, one reader has given a wise answer saying, «If one house is on fire are the firefighters going to spray down each house because all houses matter? or the house that's in actual danger?»

In one of her interviews, Karen Gillan confesses that she loves her character in «Jumanji: The Next Level» very much. One of her favorite things about this movie is doing Danny DeVito's voice. The actress says «Jumanji: The Next Level» is a completely different movie from the previous one.