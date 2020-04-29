 News > Kate Beckinsale


The cat of the “Underworld” star, Kate Beckinsale, loves potatoes! Check out the video!
© Instagram / Kate Beckinsale

The cat of the “Underworld” star, Kate Beckinsale, loves potatoes! Check out the video!


News author: Linda Davis
2020-04-29 15:55:06

Kate Beckinsale is known for her role of Selene in the series of action horror films «Underworld». The first movie was released in 2003. In January 2019, the actress was dating comedian Pete Davidson, but in a few months they split. At present, at the age of 46, Kate seems to be dating her new boyfriend, Goody Grace. The 22-year old artist was seen in her company several times.

It should be mentioned that Kate Beckinsale has got a 21-year old daughter Lily born from actor Michael Sheen. The actress was also married to Len Wiseman from 2004 to 2019. The couple didn't give birth to children.

The fresh post of Kate Beckinsale looks so cute with her cat lying on a pile of potatoes. It seems that the pet understands Kate and answers all of her questions. Kate confesses that her cat is stockpiling potatoes and bananas. She has to hide some kiwis in the dryer drum like her mother used to do with bagels when her brother had a growth spurt and could eat eight times an hour.

Most of Kate Beckinsale's followers love her video, while others say that it is high time for the actress to think about marriage and getting children. Some people expressed their disgust at the fact that cat hair can be found everywhere.

  TOP

Adele has succeeded in her weight loss process due to the Ketogenic diet!
Adele is the author of many popular songs with beautiful lyrics and music including “Hello” and “Someone Like You”. The singer has been fighting with extra body weight for a long period of time and fi...
Adele lost weight and astonished fans with her behavior
The famous British singer Adele became thin and hysterical. What's up with the celeb and how will she cope with that? Adele radically lost weight due to training, dropping 45 kilograms in a s...
Jeffree Star tests out new cosmetics. What a look he has!
Jeffree Star has shared a magnificent photograph on his Instagram page. He looks like a rainbow! Check it out! Recently Jeffree Star has released his new Blood Lust Palette from Jeffree Star Cosme...
Cara Delevingne stunned fans with problematic skin: what's up?
Cara Delevingne was considered to be the most beautiful girl. But not so long ago somebody noticed she had a big problem with her skin! The model changed her lifestyle dramatically: she started a r...
What a hot thing! Halle Berry created a fitness collection
Halle Berry has shared a good news on her Instagram page and posted a photo of her ideal naked body. You need to check it! In the photograph Halle is wearing a pair tiny white sports overalls that ...
Finn Wolfhard has lost his body weight! What is happening to him?
Finn Wolfhard's fans have shared the actor's photograph in which he looks incredibly thin. Let's find out what the reason for such abrupt slimming is. Finn has always been a slim guy...
Jillian Michaels revealed the truth about belly fat
Jillian Michaels answers to the common question whether there are any foods, exercises, tricks or tips to reduce belly fat. In her video on Instagram page the famous sportswoman and trainer says th...
Supreme Patty has decided to lose body weight and pump his muscles
Supreme Patty has informed his fans on his Instagram page that he intends to start the war against body fat and to make his body look like before. Supreme Patty has posted two photos of his body. T...
Kylie Jenner revealed details about her new cosmetics line
Kylie Jenner released a new cosmetics line dedicated to her little daughter Stormi. The collection includes an eye shadow palette, a blush, three lip kits and a high gloss set. Everything was packe...
Chris Hemsworth launched his second fitness app
Chris Hemsworth took to Twitter and Instagram to share a video announcing his wellness app is officially available on Android for now and encouraged the followers to get involved in it. Earlier t...