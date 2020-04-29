© Instagram / Kate Beckinsale





The cat of the “Underworld” star, Kate Beckinsale, loves potatoes! Check out the video!





Kate Beckinsale is known for her role of Selene in the series of action horror films «Underworld». The first movie was released in 2003. In January 2019, the actress was dating comedian Pete Davidson, but in a few months they split. At present, at the age of 46, Kate seems to be dating her new boyfriend, Goody Grace. The 22-year old artist was seen in her company several times.

It should be mentioned that Kate Beckinsale has got a 21-year old daughter Lily born from actor Michael Sheen. The actress was also married to Len Wiseman from 2004 to 2019. The couple didn't give birth to children.

The fresh post of Kate Beckinsale looks so cute with her cat lying on a pile of potatoes. It seems that the pet understands Kate and answers all of her questions. Kate confesses that her cat is stockpiling potatoes and bananas. She has to hide some kiwis in the dryer drum like her mother used to do with bagels when her brother had a growth spurt and could eat eight times an hour.

Most of Kate Beckinsale's followers love her video, while others say that it is high time for the actress to think about marriage and getting children. Some people expressed their disgust at the fact that cat hair can be found everywhere.