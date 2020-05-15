© Instagram / Kate Beckinsale





Kate Beckinsale, the “Underworld” star, has opened a grooming salon for cats at home





Kate Beckinsale has recently shared a cute video on her official Instagram page depicting her doing a grooming procedure on her cat. It seems she has opened a salon just at her house!

«The star of the «Underworld» movie had an eight-year relationship with Michael Sheen until 2003. They have a daughter, Lily, who is now 20. At present, Kate Beckinsale is rumored to be dating Pete Davidson who is much younger. Pete considers 46-year-old Kate to be «one of the funniest people» he has ever met.

Kate Beckinsale has shared a wonderful video on her Instagram featuring her grooming her cat named Clive. The cat is sitting still on the kitchen counter while being wrapped in a towel. The actress is brushing and cutting his fur while telling him about the procedures her salon offers. What a peaceful cat!

Kate Beckinsale has also got an all white cat named Willow. Both cats are the cutest things ever! Kate likes making videos with her cute cats! Here her angry cat is lying on a banana cushion while Beckinsale is singing a song to him.