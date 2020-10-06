Kate Beckinsale was talking on the phone for two hours. Look what happened!

© Instagram / Kate Beckinsale





Kate Beckinsale has announced that her recent talk to her best friend on the phone caused what she had never expected. The photo on her Instagram page demonstrates this pretty well.

Kate Beckinsale is known for her role of vampire Selene in the 2003 series of action horror films «Underworld», as well for the role of Anna Valerious in the 2004 horror movie «Van Helsing». Kate had a long love affair with actor Michael Sheen and even gave birth to their common daughter. The stars never got married and broke in 2003 when the child was four. Soon afterwards, Kate started dating Len Wiseman who directed «Underworld» at that period of time. They got married in 2004 and divorced in 2019 on Wiseman's initiative. In the beginning of 2019, the actress had a short love affair with comedian Pete Davidson. There are rumors that Beckinsale's current boyfriend is singer Grace.

In her fresh post on Instagram, the actress has reported that her dog «Myf got so bored listening to me on the phone to my best friend for two hours that she fell asleep standing up». Just take a look at this cute dog!

There have been rumors that Kate Beckinsale has lost her unborn baby; however, that's not quite true. The celebrity really suffered a miscarriage many years ago, so she understands those women who face this sort of loss. Kate has expressed her support to Chrissy Teigen who has recently lost her baby. Kate Beckinsale is not only a marvelous actress but also a sympathetic woman.