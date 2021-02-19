© Instagram / Kate Beckinsale





Kate Beckinsale surprised fans with fun with a cat





The actress showed how she brushes a cat's teeth.

Kate Beckinsale has once again shown how close she is with the domestic cat Willow. The actress's favorites often become the heroes of her funny videos. Recently, Kate published a series of new videos in which she brushes her and a cat's teeth, combs herself and her with one comb, applies a care product to the animal's face, like herself, and kisses the cat on the nose.

Fans of the actress joke that she urgently needs a man, and at the same time admire her sense of humor: «You are an exemplary cat mom», «How did you manage to brush your cat's teeth?», «You need to open a cat spa», «You have unique videos with cats», «You're like the crazy cat with the Simpsons. You really need a guy. «

Earlier, Kate filmed a video in which she tried to repeat the pose of one of her cats while licking. She has also published many videos of dancing and chatting with her pets, and in one of them she «used» a cat as a pizza dough.

Comments that it's time for Kate to start a relationship with a man appear under almost every such video. However, Beckinsale herself jokes about the fact that she is married to her cat. At least, this is how she answered the question about marriage to one of the subscribers.