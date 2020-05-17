© Instagram / Kate Hudson





Kate Hudson, Goldie Hawn's daughter, gives an opportunity to win $5,000!





Kate Hudson announced a contest on her Instagram page. It allows winning $5,000 if you share your favorite recipe.

Kate Hudson is the daughter of Goldie Hawn, an actress who is also the mother of actors Wyatt Russell and Oliver Hudson. She gave birth to three children from her two husbands, Gus Trikonis and Bill Hudson. Kate Hudson's father is Bill Hudson, an actor and musician who was the member of the band «The Hudson Brothers» many years ago.

In her post on Instagram, Kate Hudson says she wants to make her readers' dream kitchen a reality! It's been a hard year so far, so they're giving away $5K towards a kitchen upgrade (storage solutions and luxe appliances for healthy recipes). The contest is for US and CA only. It ends at 11:59 pm PST on 5/21/20. The winner of $5,000 will be notified by 5/27/20. To participate go to https://bit.ly/kategiveaway or link in @Fabletics story.

These days we are really spending more time in the kitchen to cheer up our families and to break bread. This is the place where we make memories and cook our favorite dishes. Kate Hudson tells details on how she spends time on quarantine and runs many businesses in the following video.