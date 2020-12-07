© Instagram / Kate Hudson





Kate Hudson nicely dresses her daughter for Christmas. Look at her festive costume!





Kate Hudson has shared an amazing photo on her official Instagram page in which her daughter is wearing a wonderful Christmas outfit. Check out the terrific look of this sweet girl!

Kate Hudson is the daughter of actress Goldie Hawn who is also the mother of actors Wyatt Russell and Oliver Hudson. Unfortunately, her marriage with Kate's father, Bill Hudson, broke. Goldie has been dating actor Kurt Russell since 1983, so he has substituted the father to the kids. Kate Hudson loves her parents a lot. By the way, two years ago, Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn performed the roles of Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus in the 2018 family movie «The Christmas Chronicles».

On her latest post on Instagram, Kate Hudson has demonstrated her little daughter wearing a beautiful red and green Christmas costume decorated with Christmas trees and snowflakes. The caption to the photo reads, «Rani Rose just showed up for Christmas and she is not messing around». What a cute girl! Rani Rose is two years old. Her dad is 34-year old Danny Fujikawa whom Kate Hudson started dating four years ago. The actress also has an eight-year old son, Bingham Hawn, whose father is Matt Bellamy, and a 16-year old Ryder Russel born from her ex-husband, Chris Robinson.

Kate Hudson is not only a great actress but she is also a World Food Programme ambassador. Her responsibility is to feed hungry people in poorly developed countries. Being a mother she understand very well how important for each mother to have her baby fed. Hudson's got a really big heart.