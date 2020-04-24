 News > Kate McKinnon


Kate McKinnon, the “Ghostbusters” star, spends quarantine with her fluffy friend
It has become known that Kate McKinnon will play Carole Baskin from «Tiger King» in an upcoming documentary movie on Netflix. In the beginning of March, American senator Elizabeth Warren guested «Saturday Night Live» with Kate McKinnon. The ladies surprised everyone but had real fun on the show.

McKinnon has openly declared that she is a lesbian. Earlier, she was in a love relationship with actress and photographer Jackie Abbott. When she studied at Columbia University, her girlfriend was Bari Weiss. At present, Kate McKinnon has no girlfriend, so she spends quarantine with her fluffy cat.

These days, Kate McKinnon's fans have shared an amazing photo of the actress of Instagram. The celebrity is sitting on the sofa while wearing pajamas and pampering her cat. What a sweet photo! Most of readers love the scene very much!

Beside the supernatural comedy «Ghostbusters» where the actress played Dr. Jillian Holtzmann, Kate McKinnon also starred in many other films earning the net worth of $8 million dollars as of 2020.

