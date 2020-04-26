 News > Kate McKinnon


Kate McKinnon, the “Saturday Night Live” star, has got deep wrinkles on her neck!
© Instagram / Kate McKinnon

Kate McKinnon, the “Saturday Night Live” star, has got deep wrinkles on her neck!


News author: Linda Davis
2020-04-26 15:35:41

Kate McKinnon is known as one of the «Saturday Night Live» cast members. She has been the part of the team since 2012. Kate is gay and dated actress and photographer Jackie Abbott, as well as actress Aidy Bryant for a while. At present, she doesn't have a girlfriend but she has a cat named Nino Positano. She considers him to be her child.

Kate McKinnon has been working on «Saturday Night Live» with such great actors as Kenan Thompson and Cecily Strong. She can boast having friendly relationships with both stars. The actress is going to play Carole Baskin in the series «Tiger King». Kate McKinnon's net worth has reached $8 Million Dollars as in 2020.

Recently, the fans of Kate McKinnon have shared a highly positive photo of the celebrity on Instagram. She looks just gorgeous, even though there are a couple of large wrinkles on her neck. At the age of 36, she has starred in more than 40 movies and television series.

In fact, the photo of Kate McKinnon was taken when she attended the premier of «Yesterday» movie in 2019. The photo was made by Jeff Spicer. People love the picture very much saying that no matter how hard life gets, Kate's face makes them smile.

  TOP

Adele has succeeded in her weight loss process due to the Ketogenic diet!
Adele is the author of many popular songs with beautiful lyrics and music including “Hello” and “Someone Like You”. The singer has been fighting with extra body weight for a long period of time and fi...
Adele lost weight and astonished fans with her behavior
The famous British singer Adele became thin and hysterical. What's up with the celeb and how will she cope with that? Adele radically lost weight due to training, dropping 45 kilograms in a s...
Jeffree Star tests out new cosmetics. What a look he has!
Jeffree Star has shared a magnificent photograph on his Instagram page. He looks like a rainbow! Check it out! Recently Jeffree Star has released his new Blood Lust Palette from Jeffree Star Cosme...
Cara Delevingne stunned fans with problematic skin: what's up?
Cara Delevingne was considered to be the most beautiful girl. But not so long ago somebody noticed she had a big problem with her skin! The model changed her lifestyle dramatically: she started a r...
What a hot thing! Halle Berry created a fitness collection
Halle Berry has shared a good news on her Instagram page and posted a photo of her ideal naked body. You need to check it! In the photograph Halle is wearing a pair tiny white sports overalls that ...
Finn Wolfhard has lost his body weight! What is happening to him?
Finn Wolfhard's fans have shared the actor's photograph in which he looks incredibly thin. Let's find out what the reason for such abrupt slimming is. Finn has always been a slim guy...
Jillian Michaels revealed the truth about belly fat
Jillian Michaels answers to the common question whether there are any foods, exercises, tricks or tips to reduce belly fat. In her video on Instagram page the famous sportswoman and trainer says th...
Supreme Patty has decided to lose body weight and pump his muscles
Supreme Patty has informed his fans on his Instagram page that he intends to start the war against body fat and to make his body look like before. Supreme Patty has posted two photos of his body. T...
Kylie Jenner revealed details about her new cosmetics line
Kylie Jenner released a new cosmetics line dedicated to her little daughter Stormi. The collection includes an eye shadow palette, a blush, three lip kits and a high gloss set. Everything was packe...
Chris Hemsworth launched his second fitness app
Chris Hemsworth took to Twitter and Instagram to share a video announcing his wellness app is officially available on Android for now and encouraged the followers to get involved in it. Earlier t...