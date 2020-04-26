© Instagram / Kate McKinnon





Kate McKinnon, the “Saturday Night Live” star, has got deep wrinkles on her neck!





Kate McKinnon is known as one of the «Saturday Night Live» cast members. She has been the part of the team since 2012. Kate is gay and dated actress and photographer Jackie Abbott, as well as actress Aidy Bryant for a while. At present, she doesn't have a girlfriend but she has a cat named Nino Positano. She considers him to be her child.

Kate McKinnon has been working on «Saturday Night Live» with such great actors as Kenan Thompson and Cecily Strong. She can boast having friendly relationships with both stars. The actress is going to play Carole Baskin in the series «Tiger King». Kate McKinnon's net worth has reached $8 Million Dollars as in 2020.

Recently, the fans of Kate McKinnon have shared a highly positive photo of the celebrity on Instagram. She looks just gorgeous, even though there are a couple of large wrinkles on her neck. At the age of 36, she has starred in more than 40 movies and television series.

In fact, the photo of Kate McKinnon was taken when she attended the premier of «Yesterday» movie in 2019. The photo was made by Jeff Spicer. People love the picture very much saying that no matter how hard life gets, Kate's face makes them smile.