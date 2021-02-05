Kate Middleton showed how to look perfect in warm clothes in winter

© Instagram / Kate Middleton





In the ability to combine warm clothes, Duchess Catherine has no equal!

Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton has always been distinguished by her exquisite style of dress and the ability to combine things. Winter is a time when creating a cozy and at the same time fashionable image becomes a problem for many. However, the wife of Prince William once again showed how you can combine warm multi-layered clothes and still look stunning. HELLO has identified the most memorable images of the Duchess.

Kate has long been a huge fan of designer Alexander McQueen, appearing in the brand's clothing at many significant events. The Duchess's winter wardrobe is no exception. So, in 2019, she chose a blue and green plaid coat from Alexander McQueen to open the Victoria and Albert Dundee Museum in Scotland. She complemented the look with tailors black tights, black suede pumps and a green micro-bag.

One of the most memorable images of Kate Middleton demonstrated during the start of the royal tour of Ireland. At Dublin International Airport, she wore a green Alessandra Rich dress with a high neckline, a peplum waist and a delicate black curl pattern, and complemented the ensemble with an emerald Catherine Walker coat, high heels and a bright green suede clutch from one of her favorite brands.

Last December, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited Cardiff Castle as part of their UK working visit. For the visit, Kate opted for an Emilia Wickstead pleated plaid skirt, which she first wore in 2019 to a Christmas party at Kensington Palace with Prince William. She added a black crew-neck jumper, Ralph Lauren boots with heels and a bright red Alexander McQueen coat to the look.