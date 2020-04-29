© Instagram / Kate Upton





Kate Upton and her husband Justin Verlander donated into Covenant House New York





Kate Upton is known to be a professional model and a talented actress. She took part in numerous photo sessions for «Sports Illustrated», a popular sports magazine in the USA. The actress co-starred Cameron Diaz in the 2014 comedy «The Other Woman» where Kate performed the role of Amber. She also played the main role in the 2017 Comedy «The Layover» along with Alexandra Daddario.

Kate Upton should not be confused with the 41-year old actress, Kate Garry Hudson. The latter received her prominence due to her performance in the movie «Almost Famous. Kate Upton has been married to professional baseball player Justin Verlander since 2017. The couple has got a little daughter.

In her recent post on Instagram Upton announced that she and her husband connected with Covenant House New York to donate them money for the fight against the coronavirus. Currently, the staff of the institution are caring for 10 children with CPVID-19, while 30 staff members are getting treatment as well.

Kate Upton has lived in New York since childhood, so she decided to make her contribution into its well-being. Covenant House New York needs help now and the couple is pleased to be able to support their mission.