© Instagram / Kate Upton





Kate Upton showed her workout. Mom on maternity leave





28-year-old American model showed her workout.

In November 2018, Kate Upton gave birth to her daughter Genevieve Upton Verlander .. Since then, the model has set completely different priorities in life - she spends more time now with her daughter and takes care of her health, and less time - she acts in various photo shoots.

Kate Upton, like many models, strives to keep herself in good shape. In her blog, the girl often shows her workouts, and also sometimes works out in the presence of her daughter. Actually, this is what the actress Eva Longoria does.

On Instagram, Kate, dressed in a pink workout suit, showed how she did exercises for the buttocks. Upton took some pictures on the rug and showed how she looks at home without makeup on her face and with her hair tied up in a bun.