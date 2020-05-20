© Instagram / Katharine McPhee





David Foster's wife Katharine McPhee opened her legs and provoked juicy thoughts





The 36-year-old friend of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and the participant of «American Idol» has been on quarantine and was eager to please everyone – apparently, her husband wasn't enough!

Katharine took to Instagram to show how she managed to keep the social distance of six feet and her pose excited the star's followers so much that many of them wrote that they will no longer be able to fall asleep and quarantined!

The model, singer and actress, 36-year-old Katharine McPhee was considered to be one of the most seductive women in the USA and it seems she continued to delight fans with explosive photos and videos.

In the new photo, Katharine stood near the car and shamelessly put one of her legs on its roof, exciting fans' thoughts.

The beauty posed in the street probably near her house, dressed in tight black trousers, light hoodie and a mask on her face. The star completed her look with snow-white sneakers.

This surely could be considered as the most seductive photo! It excited the fans so much that many of them wrote that they will not be able to fall asleep and quarantine was ruined from now on! What's your idea about the photo?