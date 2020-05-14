© Instagram / Katherine Schwarzenegger





Katherine Schwarzenegger, Arnold Schwarzenegger's daughter, encourages helping homeless animals





Katherine Schwarzenegger has recently shared a touching message on her Instagram page asking others to donate to the organization «Best Friends in Los Angeles».

Katherine Schwarzenegger got married with Chris Pratt last year and the couple is said to be expecting their first baby at present. This is the first pregnancy for Katherine, while Pratt has already got a son with his ex-wife, Anna Faris.

Katherine Schwarzenegger has posted a photo with her dog, Mav. She loves him very much and she also loves jewelry. Her friend Emily from EF Collection asked Katherine to team up to support organization «Best Friends in Los Angeles»! The star gives everyone a discount code that when used at checkout will give you 10% off your purchase. Besides, 20% of all proceeds will go to the organization to help animals find their homes!

Isn't it a great idea of Katherine Schwarzenegger? The celebrity has always loved animals. Check out this interesting video!