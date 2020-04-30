 News > Katie Holmes


Did Katie Holmes save relationship with her daughter after leaving Tom Cruise?
© Instagram / Katie Holmes

Did Katie Holmes save relationship with her daughter after leaving Tom Cruise?


News author: Margaret Wilson
2020-04-30 12:30:08

The photos of Nicole Kidman made after the divorce with Tom Cruise proved that the marriage to the actor had been unbearable and Tom was not a perfect husband at all. Katie Holmes became sure about this too after she had broken up with him due to scientology and now she has been living with their common 14-year-old daughter Suri Cruise and the net worth of $25 mln in New York – but is this life easy for her after she has left Jamie Foxx?

According to new posts from insiders, Katie Holmes and her daughter Suri have become a real real team and their relationship always has been a wonderful thing to watch.

Fans often can see how Katie and Suri explore the city together. Moreover, Katie Holmes let her followers look at her life on Instagram. So, not so long ago the actress posted photos from Suri's 14th birthday. Just look at them! Aren't they cute?

By the way, it's well known that Tom Cruise hardly has had any relationship with Suri due to his religious ideas. He even doesn't call her. So, it's not strange that Suri and Katie are good friends and they try to support each other as much as possible.

  TOP

Adele has succeeded in her weight loss process due to the Ketogenic diet!
Adele is the author of many popular songs with beautiful lyrics and music including “Hello” and “Someone Like You”. The singer has been fighting with extra body weight for a long period of time and fi...
Adele lost weight and astonished fans with her behavior
The famous British singer Adele became thin and hysterical. What's up with the celeb and how will she cope with that? Adele radically lost weight due to training, dropping 45 kilograms in a s...
Jeffree Star tests out new cosmetics. What a look he has!
Jeffree Star has shared a magnificent photograph on his Instagram page. He looks like a rainbow! Check it out! Recently Jeffree Star has released his new Blood Lust Palette from Jeffree Star Cosme...
Cara Delevingne stunned fans with problematic skin: what's up?
Cara Delevingne was considered to be the most beautiful girl. But not so long ago somebody noticed she had a big problem with her skin! The model changed her lifestyle dramatically: she started a r...
What a hot thing! Halle Berry created a fitness collection
Halle Berry has shared a good news on her Instagram page and posted a photo of her ideal naked body. You need to check it! In the photograph Halle is wearing a pair tiny white sports overalls that ...
Finn Wolfhard has lost his body weight! What is happening to him?
Finn Wolfhard's fans have shared the actor's photograph in which he looks incredibly thin. Let's find out what the reason for such abrupt slimming is. Finn has always been a slim guy...
Jillian Michaels revealed the truth about belly fat
Jillian Michaels answers to the common question whether there are any foods, exercises, tricks or tips to reduce belly fat. In her video on Instagram page the famous sportswoman and trainer says th...
Supreme Patty has decided to lose body weight and pump his muscles
Supreme Patty has informed his fans on his Instagram page that he intends to start the war against body fat and to make his body look like before. Supreme Patty has posted two photos of his body. T...
Kylie Jenner revealed details about her new cosmetics line
Kylie Jenner released a new cosmetics line dedicated to her little daughter Stormi. The collection includes an eye shadow palette, a blush, three lip kits and a high gloss set. Everything was packe...
Chris Hemsworth launched his second fitness app
Chris Hemsworth took to Twitter and Instagram to share a video announcing his wellness app is officially available on Android for now and encouraged the followers to get involved in it. Earlier t...