© Instagram / Katie Holmes





Did Katie Holmes save relationship with her daughter after leaving Tom Cruise?





The photos of Nicole Kidman made after the divorce with Tom Cruise proved that the marriage to the actor had been unbearable and Tom was not a perfect husband at all. Katie Holmes became sure about this too after she had broken up with him due to scientology and now she has been living with their common 14-year-old daughter Suri Cruise and the net worth of $25 mln in New York – but is this life easy for her after she has left Jamie Foxx?

According to new posts from insiders, Katie Holmes and her daughter Suri have become a real real team and their relationship always has been a wonderful thing to watch.

Fans often can see how Katie and Suri explore the city together. Moreover, Katie Holmes let her followers look at her life on Instagram. So, not so long ago the actress posted photos from Suri's 14th birthday. Just look at them! Aren't they cute?

By the way, it's well known that Tom Cruise hardly has had any relationship with Suri due to his religious ideas. He even doesn't call her. So, it's not strange that Suri and Katie are good friends and they try to support each other as much as possible.