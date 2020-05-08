 News > Katie Holmes


Katie Holmes showed what she is doing in quarantine. You'll be shocked!
© Instagram / Katie Holmes

News author: Linda Davis
2020-05-08 19:08:03

These days, actress Katie Holmes was truly honest with her fans and demonstrated them how she spends her time in quarantine. That's interesting!

Katie Holmes was married to one of the highest paid actors of the world, Tom Cruise, for six years but the difference in their religious views broke their marriage. After that, the celebrity tried to build a strong relationship with comedian Jamie Foxx but in vain.

The star of the 1998–2003 teen drama television series «Dawson's Creek» does not seem to be dating anyone at the moment; however, she seems to be happy with her daughter. Katie Holmes is truly fond of painting and these days she mainly paints flowers. Just take a look at one of her masterpieces!

In addition, Katie Holmes and her daughter, Suri Cruise, are doing DIY tie dye projects. In one of her fresh posts on Twitter you can see their self-dyed dress and pants. Of course, these clothes cannot be worn to the Oscar Awards but they can be worn around the house.

