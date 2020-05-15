Katie Holmes, ex-wife of Tom Cruise, feels lonely during the pandemic
© Instagram / Katie Holmes

Katie Holmes, ex-wife of Tom Cruise, feels lonely during the pandemic


News author: Linda Davis
2020-05-15 17:13:05

Katie Holmes has shared a photo on her Instagram official page which indicates how lonely the actress feels at present. Take a look at the photo she has taken!

Katie Holmes has had an unhappy women's destiny, since she was married to Tom Cruise who chose the Church of Scientology instead of a family. Her dating with Jamie Foxx for six years did not lead to anything serious. Now, the celebrity is alone with her daughter Suri.

Katie Holmes
© Instagram / Katie Holmes

In the recent photo on Katie Holmes' Instagram page, you can see two bare tress from beneath. None of the trees has leaves on. They seem to be as lonely as people. In reality, a tree is a symbol of human loneliness. It is good, though that there are two trees in the photo.


One of Katie Holmes' wrote on Twitter that she saw the actress together with her daughter having breakfast at a French bakery in Soho; however, it happened in 2013. The actress hasn't been seen for quite a while. She's probably self-isolating in her house.

  TOP

Gwen Stefani's boyfriend, Blake Shelton, has become a captain of a ship Gwen Stefani's boyfriend, Blake Shelton, has become a captain of a ship
Hugh Jackman, the “The Wolverine” star, supports the nurse in his video message Hugh Jackman, the “The Wolverine” star, supports the nurse in his video message
Elizabeth Hurley, the “Bedazzled” star, was seen with her ex-boyfriend Elizabeth Hurley, the “Bedazzled” star, was seen with her ex-boyfriend
Miranda Lambert, Blake Shelton's ex-wife, sings her song on the porch Miranda Lambert, Blake Shelton's ex-wife, sings her song on the porch
Joe Rogan revealed what he's doing on quarantine. Let's find out the truth! Joe Rogan revealed what he's doing on quarantine. Let's find out the truth!
Kate Beckinsale, the “Underworld” star, has opened a grooming salon for cats at home Kate Beckinsale, the “Underworld” star, has opened a grooming salon for cats at home
Laura Prepon, “That '70s Show” star, advertises PrepOn. Check out the details! Laura Prepon, “That '70s Show” star, advertises PrepOn. Check out the details!
Mark Hamill, the “Star Wars” actor, wished a happy birthday to Billy Dee Williams Mark Hamill, the “Star Wars” actor, wished a happy birthday to Billy Dee Williams
Jessica Simpson put on a weird outfit and told weird things in the Net Jessica Simpson put on a weird outfit and told weird things in the Net
Doja Cat is not happy with her personal name: the star revealed her dream name! Doja Cat is not happy with her personal name: the star revealed her dream name!
Kodak Black sang about COVID-19 in jail Kodak Black sang about COVID-19 in jail
Watch: Jenna Dewan did something weird with her son and a vacuum mop! Watch: Jenna Dewan did something weird with her son and a vacuum mop!
Gwen Stefani, current girlfriend of Blake Shelton, disclosed the secrets of her life with Gavin Gwen Stefani, current girlfriend of Blake Shelton, disclosed the secrets of her life with Gavin
Jussie Smollett, the actor from “Empire”, can be so severe! Check out the video! Jussie Smollett, the actor from “Empire”, can be so severe! Check out the video!
Fans were stunned by late Mac Miller's “Floating” and “Right”: here's why! Fans were stunned by late Mac Miller's “Floating” and “Right”: here's why!
Jenna Dewan first showed her newborn son: fans are surprised Jenna Dewan first showed her newborn son: fans are surprised
Rob Kardashian sold everything and left for Finland Rob Kardashian sold everything and left for Finland