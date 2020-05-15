© Instagram / Katie Holmes





Katie Holmes, ex-wife of Tom Cruise, feels lonely during the pandemic





Katie Holmes has shared a photo on her Instagram official page which indicates how lonely the actress feels at present. Take a look at the photo she has taken!

Katie Holmes has had an unhappy women's destiny, since she was married to Tom Cruise who chose the Church of Scientology instead of a family. Her dating with Jamie Foxx for six years did not lead to anything serious. Now, the celebrity is alone with her daughter Suri.

© Instagram / Katie Holmes





In the recent photo on Katie Holmes' Instagram page, you can see two bare tress from beneath. None of the trees has leaves on. They seem to be as lonely as people. In reality, a tree is a symbol of human loneliness. It is good, though that there are two trees in the photo.

One of Katie Holmes' wrote on Twitter that she saw the actress together with her daughter having breakfast at a French bakery in Soho; however, it happened in 2013. The actress hasn't been seen for quite a while. She's probably self-isolating in her house.