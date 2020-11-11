© Instagram / Katie Holmes





Katie Holmes caused outrage with her tasteless image on “Vogue Australia” cover





Katie Holmes has shared a photo on Instagram that got onto the cover of the popular magazine. However, not everyone likes it!

Katie Holmes met her first real love when starring in the drama series «Dawson's Creek». The actress dated her co-star, Joshua Jackson for over a year but and Holmes once described Jackson as her real firs. Katie married Tom Cruise in 2006 but their marriage broke due to the religious differences. Her husband prioritized Scientology over his daughter and family. Holmes' relationship with Jamie Foxx lasted for a few years but broke as well. Recently, the celebrity turned out to have a new boyfriend, actor Emilio Vitolo, who didn't conceal his amazement with Katie's photo on Instagram and commented it with word «babe».

«Vogue Australia» with Katie Holmes' image will issue on sale November 14th. While the majority of the actress' followers appreciate her gorgeous look, others are criticizing her shoes and pants. Well tastes differ. The model's style was created by Jillian Davison, while make-up was made by Linda Jefferyes. What a charming smile Holmes has!

There have been rumors that Katie Holmes slapped her boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr. after her daughter Suri was crying because of his misbehavior. Fortunately, these are nothing more but rumors – Katie and Suri are pleased with Emilio.