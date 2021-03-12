© Instagram / Katie Holmes





Katie Holmes dispelled rumors of a breakup with her lover





Fans began to suspect 42-year-old actress Katie Holmes of breaking up with her boyfriend, Emilio Vitolo, due to the rare appearance of lovers together in public. But recently, the paparazzi still captured the couple on a walk. The actress held hands with her chosen one as they headed for lunch in Manhattan.

Katie was first spotted with the 33-year-old chef and actor in September last year, after which their romance became known. However, the ex-wife of Tom Cruise herself officially confirmed the beginning of a new relationship only by December, having published a joint picture with her lover.

© Instagram / Katie Holmes





In addition to romantic dates with Vitolo, Katie spends time with her 14-year-old daughter Suri, whom she gave birth to from her ex-husband, Tom Cruise. After the actors split up in 2012, it was rumored that Katie's divorce agreement barred her from publicly dating anyone for five years.

After the divorce, custody of the daughter was transferred to the mother, but the father was also allowed to spend time with Suri. Tom has not been seen with Suri in seven years, and a source in Us Weekly in 2018 stated, «Everyone can see their child if they want to. He prefers not to do this because she does not hold Scientology. «

According to sources close to Katie and Emilio, the couple spends a lot of time with each other. Vitolo considers his beloved the kindest, most amazing and beautiful, and even publicly confessed his love to her.