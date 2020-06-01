© Instagram / Katy Perry





Katy Perry expressed her opinion about the launch of Elon Musk's space rocket. Learn the details!





Katy Perry greeted the whole team that launched the space ship designed and built by the SpaceX company of Elon Musk into space.

Katy Perry has become a famous singer who has released five studio albums. Her last and fifth album «Witness» saw the world on June 9, 2017. It was released by Capitol Records and contains 17 songs. One of Katy's most popular songs is «Firework» that entered the album «Gzone Rainbow Anthems» released in 2016. Katy Perry announced the news about her pregnancy in March. The celebrity is expecting her first child with her fiancé actor Orlando Bloom. The couple is happy to start a family.

© Instagram / Katy Perry





Katy Perry has shared the video of the space ship launching into the open space. The event occurred these days. The celebrity is sending her incredible congratulations to the whole SpaceX NASA team and Elon Musk on a successful launch after so many years of hard work.

Katy Perry has recently presented a remix to the song «Daisies» hoping her followers will love it. Some of them have already listened to it and appreciate the remix. In the video, Katy Perry demonstrates her pregnancy with her clothes on and without them. In her post, Perry said, «we will dance even if it's at home!»