Katy Perry has some music to please her fans. Finally!





Katy Perry has recently announced on her official Instagram page that her «Camp Katy» playlist is available now. Learn the details!

Katy Perry is a talented singer who can boast having released six studio albums. One of the celebrity's most popular songs is «Roar» that entered album «Prism» released in 2013. Another star's legendary song «Firework» saw the world in 2016. The actress was married to comedian Russell Brand for two years and did not has children with them. Since 2016, Perry was in a love relationship with actor Orlando Bloom. Even though Katy and Orlando are not officially married, they have got a baby-daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, who will turn just two months in a week.

Katy Perry has encouraged her fans on Instagram to check her «Camp Katy» playlist and enjoy their favorite tracks like «Tucked» and «Dancing». The link can be found on Katy's bio. Perry's fans are amazed with the news and say that «those guitar licks get my hips moving».

Katy Perry has been recently accused of being «clownery» on Twitter. She has lately left messages full of emojis, which irritates her followers a lot. In her fresh message she asks her followers to retweet her post to vote for American Idol for the The Competition Show. Many people write that they need some «solid serious material out».