© Instagram / Katy Perry





Katy Perry spoke about her daughter with Orlando Bloom





Katy Perry talks about her 5 month old daughter's schedule.

36-year-old singer Katy Perry on Life talked about her schedule and how she, together with her husband Orlando Bloom, are raising their 5-month-old daughter Daisy Dove.

© Instagram / Katy Perry





Katie admitted that her daughter is best able to cope with the daily routine, because according to the horoscope she is a Virgo. «Yes, of course there is a routine. My daughter is a Virgo and she thrives on routine, «says the singer.

Katy Perry resumed filming for season 4 of American Idol just 5 weeks after giving birth. She didn't plan it, but she had to return to the set.

«Give birth, then go back to work and breastfeed ... How the hell do women do that?» She adds. The presenter - a mother of three children - agrees with her, confirming that the female body is simply amazing and capable of much.