Katy Perry confessed to lying about her hair
By: Margaret Wilson
2021-02-20 03:39:20
American singer Katy Perry confessed to lying about her hair and showed her real appearance. Reported by the Mirror.
In her Instagram account, the 36-year-old star posted a series of photos from the filming of the evening TV show «Jimmy Kimmel Live» (Jimmy Kimmel Live). She wore a colored maxi dress with a thigh-length slit and side cutouts at the waist and black open-toe heeled sandals.
She was wearing massive earrings, a necklace and a ring on her left hand.
Perry was captured with long black hair. However, after a while, the singer showed in her Instagram stories the process of removing these curls. «This is all fake,» she signed the photo. After that, the celebrity posted a snapshot of her natural short blonde hair.
Earlier in February, experts revealed the names of celebrities with false hair. As a first example, experts cited the entrepreneur Kylie Jenner, who loves to experiment with her appearance.
It is noted that in March 2020, she published a video in which she showed how a hairdresser dyes the roots of her blonde hair. At the same time, it was seen in the frames that the natural strands of the 23-year-old star are actually liquid and short, unlike those captured in the photographs.