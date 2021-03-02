© Instagram / Katy Perry





The paparazzi showed how Katy Perry changed after giving birth





The singer promotes body positivity and does not complex at all about the changes in the figure.

36-year-old American singer Katy Perry, who gave birth to her first child a year ago, went to Hawaii with her lover, 44-year-old Hollywood actor Orlando Bloom. Photos from their vacation soon appeared in the media, including The Daily Mail.

© Instagram / Katy Perry





The paparazzi caught the couple while relaxing on the beach, showing the figure of Katie in a purple piece-piece swimsuit. She gathered her platinum hair in a ponytail, and complemented the whole beach look with gold earrings and a barely noticeable chain.

As you can see in the pictures, the singer put on weight after giving birth, but she feels quite comfortable.

The couple became parents on August 27, 2020. Katie gave birth to a daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, her first child. Orlando has a child from his first marriage to Australian supermodel Miranda Kerr. His son Flynn is already nine years old.

For the first time, they started talking about the romance of the stars in February 2016. They met at the Golden Globe Awards and have frequently appeared together since then. However, in the spring of 2017, they abruptly ended their relationship, but less than a year later, they resumed their romance and went to the Maldives, where they were caught by sensation hunters.