Kehlani has impressed everyone with the photo of Angela Davis and Sheila E.

Kehlani has posted an unusual photo of Angela Davis and Sheila E. on her Instagram. Her readers are impressed with it!

Kehlani is a singer known for writing her own lyrics to her marvelous songs. Recently, the star has released a new studio album titled «It Was Good Until It Wasn't». In the beginning of September 6, 2019, Kehlani confirmed she was dating rapper YG; however, their love affair lasted for just 3 months. It gave birth to the collaborative single «Konclusions», though. The reason for their breakup was YG' cheating on her. Even though the rapper apologized by giving her numerous roses, Kehlani did not forgive him.

Kehlani has recently shared a photo of Angela Davis and Sheila E. on her Instagram page. The two women are standing on their knees in the photo. The singer's followers on Instagram love the pic, as well as the women depicted in it. They call them queens and say that «the power in this photo is astronomical».

Angela Davis and Sheila E. are truly Oakland legends! Despite their age, they are also very pretty.