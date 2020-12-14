© Instagram / Kehlani





Kehlani misses going outside. Why is she locked ?





Kehlani has hinted on her Instagram page that she is tired of being unable to go out these days. Who keeps her inside? Let's learn the details!

Kehlani has been known for her amazing songs with great lyrics. One of them is «Honey,» the song that saw the world in 2017. The star has been collaborating with other musicians a lot lately. Thus, the singer has recently released her new song «Change Your Life» along with Jhené Aiko. The official video of the song can be watched on YouTube. Kehlani has also created marvelous track «Touch Me» feat. in collaboration with Victoria Monét. Last year, the singer worked with Ty Dolla $ign on their common song «Nights Like This». Two years ago, Demi Lovato sang song «Lonely» with Kehlani. The singer's active musician career does not interfere with her personal life. In 2016, she was dating basketball player Kyrie Irving but was convinced of cheating on him in the forest. After such conviction, Irving had to make a public apology to the singer on Instagram.

On her official Instagram page, Kehlani has shared a few photos of her tattooed body. The caption reads, «back in the day when I still took selfies and went outside». It is obvious that the star tries to avoid going out because of the coronavirus pandemic. She looks really pretty but there are too many tattoos on her body!

Kehlani is so bored in quarantine that she has written a quarantine-styled song called «Can I». Its official music video has got over 1,5 million views. It is nice that the singer included transgender and big women in this video.