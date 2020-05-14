26-year-old Keke Palmer showed how to wear white: you'd never guess
© Instagram / Keke Palmer

26-year-old Keke Palmer showed how to wear white: you'd never guess


News author: Margaret Wilson
2020-05-14 20:29:37

The famous American actress Keke Palmer who has been attracting The Walt Disney Company for so long showed an unusual photo and revealed something very personal.

The star presented an unusual photo on her page of the social network Instagram. Perhaps, it was taken as part of a special photo shoot. Keke was posing wearing nothing but a light white dress with long sleeves and a too deep neckline.

So, this time the girl decided not to hide her juicy shapes which made her so proud and showed herself in a too open dress that hardly covered her figure – Palmer did not even hide the open neckline.

At the same time, for some reason, the celeb demonstrated her extra long nails which were painted white. That looked so vulgar that even Keke should guess about the consequences and hide the comments in advance, since her followers had already advised her to «cover up the excess».

Let's mention that Keke Palmer has been in quarantine for a long time, therefore, she began to update her profile on Instagram much less frequently, appearing more and more casually on home photos and videos.

At the same time, in order to keep the interest of her not very friendly audience, she also decided to present a rather strange shot, for which she was criticized more than once.

