© Instagram / Kelly Clarkson





Kelly Clarkson demonstrates her voice while singing on her own show





Kelly Clarkson has wished everyone a Merry Christmas on «The Kelly Clarkson Show» in duet with another talented singer. Check out the video!

Kelly Clarkson is a singer who became famous in 2002 when she won the first season of television series «American Idol». She's been in for Christmas music too with her popular song «Underneath the Tree». Kelly Clarkson's built a successful television career. At present, she's a coach on «The Voice» American series. The woman also writes children's books. Unfortunately, she hasn't been happy in her personal life lately. Kelly Clarkson filed for divorce from her husband Brandon Blackstock in June 2020. The couple has been married for seven years and has got two kids.

The singer hosts show «The Kelly Clarkson Show» and these days she has performed a nice song called «Under The Mistletoe» while wishing everyone a Merry Christmas! Clarkson is singing with Brett Eldredge and their voices blend together perfectly! What a strong voice Kelly has got! In her caption, Clarkson wishes all people to spend time with their loved ones at least on Christmas day.

Kelly Clarkson has participated at «Holiday Music Festival» where she performed her best songs including «Under the Mistletoe,» «Stronger (What Doesn't Kill You),» «All I Want For Christmas Is You» and «Since U Been Gone». Kelly's voice brightens our days!