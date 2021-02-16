© Instagram / Kelly Clarkson





Kelly Clarkson has a hard time raising children together





The TV presenter broke up with her husband last year and is still undergoing divorce proceedings.

Last summer, Kelly Clarkson surprised fans with the news that she is divorcing her husband Brandon Blackstock after seven years of marriage. The couple have two children in common: six-year-old daughter River Rose and four-year-old son Remington Alexander. In addition to them, Clarkson and Blackstock raised Brandon's children from a previous marriage - 19-year-old Savannah and 14-year-old Seth.

Now Kelly and Brandon are in the process of divorce and continue to raise children together, but at the same time they live in different cities. It's not easy, Clarkson said: although her relationship with her husband has become obsolete, she lacks help when the children's father is not around.

In a new episode of her talk show, which hosted Khloe Kardashian, Kelly said: «You're talking about raising children together with your ex, and I'm going through it right now. It's hard.It's very difficult for Brandon and me, because everyone has their own life, we are at different stages. Although we agree on the main things. When it comes to our children and their interests, we are a team. Another thing is that we are not always together, and for me personally it is difficult. «

Earlier it was reported that in the issue of child custody, the court gave priority to Kelly. The documents noted that the conflict between her and her husband had escalated and that they «experience difficulties in joint education due to lack of trust.»