 News > Kelly Ripa


You'd never guess what tool Kelly Ripa used to cut her hair!
© Instagram / Kelly Ripa

You'd never guess what tool Kelly Ripa used to cut her hair!


News author: Margaret Wilson
2020-04-30 16:02:13

Ryan Seacrest's colleague Kelly Ripa, 49, with a net worth of $120 mln admitted that she had cut her own hair with kitchen scissors, while showing off her gray hair during the quarantine period. Her husband Mark Consuelos and she were interviewed for «Live with Kelly and Ryan».

49-year-old Kelly Ripa does not let quarantine prevent her from ensuring that her light strands have been trimmed when necessary! The talk show host showed the moment when she was cutting her hair with kitchen scissors, when she sat down to record it with her 49-year-old husband Mark Consuelos.

The star admitted she used the kitchen scissors as there were no other special tools at home. Her husband mentioned he would stop her and would be ready to help in case Kelly had any problem in this matter.

In addition to discussing how she managed to cut her hair at home during the coronavirus pandemic, Kelly talked about her problem with hair coloring and even demonstrated her gray strands.

Kelly openly spoke about her staying at home on self-isolation, demonstrating her practice of dyeing hair and roots in photos and videos on her Instagram, and recently announced that she took some clothes from her 18-year-old daughter Lola.

  TOP

Adele has succeeded in her weight loss process due to the Ketogenic diet!
Adele is the author of many popular songs with beautiful lyrics and music including “Hello” and “Someone Like You”. The singer has been fighting with extra body weight for a long period of time and fi...
Adele lost weight and astonished fans with her behavior
The famous British singer Adele became thin and hysterical. What's up with the celeb and how will she cope with that? Adele radically lost weight due to training, dropping 45 kilograms in a s...
Jeffree Star tests out new cosmetics. What a look he has!
Jeffree Star has shared a magnificent photograph on his Instagram page. He looks like a rainbow! Check it out! Recently Jeffree Star has released his new Blood Lust Palette from Jeffree Star Cosme...
Cara Delevingne stunned fans with problematic skin: what's up?
Cara Delevingne was considered to be the most beautiful girl. But not so long ago somebody noticed she had a big problem with her skin! The model changed her lifestyle dramatically: she started a r...
What a hot thing! Halle Berry created a fitness collection
Halle Berry has shared a good news on her Instagram page and posted a photo of her ideal naked body. You need to check it! In the photograph Halle is wearing a pair tiny white sports overalls that ...
Finn Wolfhard has lost his body weight! What is happening to him?
Finn Wolfhard's fans have shared the actor's photograph in which he looks incredibly thin. Let's find out what the reason for such abrupt slimming is. Finn has always been a slim guy...
Jillian Michaels revealed the truth about belly fat
Jillian Michaels answers to the common question whether there are any foods, exercises, tricks or tips to reduce belly fat. In her video on Instagram page the famous sportswoman and trainer says th...
Supreme Patty has decided to lose body weight and pump his muscles
Supreme Patty has informed his fans on his Instagram page that he intends to start the war against body fat and to make his body look like before. Supreme Patty has posted two photos of his body. T...
Kylie Jenner revealed details about her new cosmetics line
Kylie Jenner released a new cosmetics line dedicated to her little daughter Stormi. The collection includes an eye shadow palette, a blush, three lip kits and a high gloss set. Everything was packe...
Chris Hemsworth launched his second fitness app
Chris Hemsworth took to Twitter and Instagram to share a video announcing his wellness app is officially available on Android for now and encouraged the followers to get involved in it. Earlier t...