© Instagram / Kelly Ripa





You'd never guess what tool Kelly Ripa used to cut her hair!





Ryan Seacrest's colleague Kelly Ripa, 49, with a net worth of $120 mln admitted that she had cut her own hair with kitchen scissors, while showing off her gray hair during the quarantine period. Her husband Mark Consuelos and she were interviewed for «Live with Kelly and Ryan».

49-year-old Kelly Ripa does not let quarantine prevent her from ensuring that her light strands have been trimmed when necessary! The talk show host showed the moment when she was cutting her hair with kitchen scissors, when she sat down to record it with her 49-year-old husband Mark Consuelos.

The star admitted she used the kitchen scissors as there were no other special tools at home. Her husband mentioned he would stop her and would be ready to help in case Kelly had any problem in this matter.

In addition to discussing how she managed to cut her hair at home during the coronavirus pandemic, Kelly talked about her problem with hair coloring and even demonstrated her gray strands.

Kelly openly spoke about her staying at home on self-isolation, demonstrating her practice of dyeing hair and roots in photos and videos on her Instagram, and recently announced that she took some clothes from her 18-year-old daughter Lola.